Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
Khalid Gul
Anantnag,
UPDATED: February 3, 2021, 11:19 PM

President MC Ashmuqam arrested for kidnapping his deputy: Police

‘He forcibly took his signatures at gunpoint’
Khalid Gul
Anantnag,
UPDATED: February 3, 2021, 11:19 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

President Municipal Committee Ashmuqam was arrested for kidnapping his deputy and forcibly taking his signatures at gunpoint, Police said Wednesday.

The action came following a complaint registered by Vice President of MC Ashmuqam, Muhamad Ashraf Wani.

Trending News
File Photo

DDC Chairperson Election: Close contest between PAGD and Apni Party in south Kashmir's Shopian

Upgrade basic amenities in Srinagar: YNC

Hakeem Yaseen calls on LG Sinha

Div Com reviews progress on AIIMS, Bakhshi Stadium, other major projects

“President MC Ashmuqam, Abdul Waheed Bhat called me outside my residence and took me to a nearby place in a vehicle. He then aimed a gun at me and asked me to sign 20 blank papers,” Police quoted Wani as stating in his complaint.

He told Police that Bhat threatened to kill him if he did not sign the papers.

“I had no option but to concede to his demand and sign the papers,” Police quoted Wani as saying.

Latest News
File Photo

DDC Chairperson Election: Close contest between PAGD and Apni Party in south Kashmir's Shopian

File Photo. Source: Twitter / @KhabreeM

'Flash Mob' to 'Hashtags': Keeping Delhi Police on their toes

174 doctors, 116 nurses, 199 health workers died due to COVID-19: Govt

Centre decides to induct more private sector specialists in govt departments

Police said that Wani had also asked Police to get those blank papers signed by him back from the President MC Ashmuqam.

“I have apprehensions that he (Bhat) might misuse those signatures,” Wani told Police.

A Police official said that they had taken cognisance of the complaint and booked the accused of kidnapping and criminal intimidation.

“FIR No 9/2021 under sections 506, 346, 420 was registered against the president MC Ashmuqam,” he said.

The Police official said there had been several complaints of cheating and harassment against him in the area.

“We are investigating the matter and action will be taken accordingly,” he said.

Related News