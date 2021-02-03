President MC Ashmuqam arrested for kidnapping his deputy: Police

President Municipal Committee Ashmuqam was arrested for kidnapping his deputy and forcibly taking his signatures at gunpoint, Police said Wednesday.

The action came following a complaint registered by Vice President of MC Ashmuqam, Muhamad Ashraf Wani.

“President MC Ashmuqam, Abdul Waheed Bhat called me outside my residence and took me to a nearby place in a vehicle. He then aimed a gun at me and asked me to sign 20 blank papers,” Police quoted Wani as stating in his complaint.

He told Police that Bhat threatened to kill him if he did not sign the papers.

“I had no option but to concede to his demand and sign the papers,” Police quoted Wani as saying.

Police said that Wani had also asked Police to get those blank papers signed by him back from the President MC Ashmuqam.

“I have apprehensions that he (Bhat) might misuse those signatures,” Wani told Police.

A Police official said that they had taken cognisance of the complaint and booked the accused of kidnapping and criminal intimidation.

“FIR No 9/2021 under sections 506, 346, 420 was registered against the president MC Ashmuqam,” he said.

The Police official said there had been several complaints of cheating and harassment against him in the area.

“We are investigating the matter and action will be taken accordingly,” he said.