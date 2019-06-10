Pressure cooker bursts during Kheer Bhawani mela, no damage caused: Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday appealed to the people not to pay heed to any rumours in view of pressure cooker burst at a shop during Kheer Bhawani mela in Tulmulla, Ganderbal.

“It is brought to the notice of general public that during “Kheerbhawani Mela” in a shop run by Ashok Kumar (Ashok Halwayee) one pressure cooker due to loose gasket exploded,” said a police spokesman.

He said no damage was caused by the burst. “Please don’t pay heed to any rumour or misinformation,” he appealed.

Thousands of people, mostly Kashmiri Pandits, had gathered for the annual festival at the shrine in Tulmulla today.