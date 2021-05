The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday extended the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown for another 72 hours in four districts.

The lockdown which was supposed to end at 7 am Monday morning in J&K, shall now run till 7 am Thursday in Srinagar, Budgam, Baramulla and Jammu districts, a government handout said this evening.

It further said the night curfew in J&K’s urban areas shall continue from 8 pm till 7 am.