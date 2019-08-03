Prevailing situation in J&K concerns Cong

Expressing concern over the prevailing situation in the state, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Saturday said that the party will raise the issues in the parliament on Monday.

Talking to reporters, JKPCC President, G A Mir, said, “Congress, during the meeting on Friday in New Delhi, passed a resolution wherein it stated that any tinkering with Article 370 and Article 35-A is unacceptable. The party has already cleared its stand and supports the state’s special status as it is the strongest bridge between Jammu and Kashmir and the Union of India,” he said.

“Congress Member of Parliaments will also ask the government to clear its intentions and come clean over the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

Claiming to be concerned about the situation, he said, “No one knows what is happening. There is uncertainty. We are seeing this type of situation for the first time and it has raised questions. We want the Centre as well as the state government to clarify what is going on,” Mir said.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader, Saifuddin Soz, alleged, “While it is true that Kashmir’s security scenario cannot be described to be normal, the scare that prevails now has been certainly caused by the government itself.”

He added, “Firstly, the fear-psychosis was deepened by the deployment of additional troops in the Valley. Then, the advisory on Amarnath Yatra added to it.”