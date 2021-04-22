Prices of essentials skyrocketing: PDP

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Youth Wing Thursday said that the soaring prices of daily essentials including edible oils and vegetables had added to the woes of the people amid COVID-19 outbreak.

A statement of PDP Youth Wing issued here quoted the PDP Youth State Secretary Arif Laigaroo as saying that due to an increase in the price of the essential commodities people were in a dilemma over what to buy and what not to buy.

Laigaroo said that the shopkeepers were not adhering to the rates fixed by the Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) and complaints of profiteering were pouring in from almost all the small and big markets of Kashmir.

He said that the customers have been raising the voice but the department had failed to address the public.

“The government, which understands the financial conditions of the people, must ensure a strict check on inflation,” Laigaroo said in the statement.

He said FCS&CA failed to conduct extensive market checking during the holy month of Ramadhan and gave a free hand to the erring shopkeepers.