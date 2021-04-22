Kashmir
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 23, 2021, 2:06 AM

Prices of essentials skyrocketing: PDP

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 23, 2021, 2:06 AM
File Photo
File Photo

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Youth Wing Thursday said that the soaring prices of daily essentials including edible oils and vegetables had added to the woes of the people amid COVID-19 outbreak.

A statement of PDP Youth Wing issued here quoted the PDP Youth State Secretary Arif Laigaroo as saying that due to an increase in the price of the essential commodities people were in a dilemma over what to buy and what not to buy.

Trending News
File Photo

COVID-19 surge: Curfew announced in J&K from 8 pm tonight till Monday morning

File Photo of G A Mir

J&K Congress asks workers to help needy amid spike in COVID-19 infections

File Photo

Kashmir Chamber defers polls to Executive Committee in view of COVID-19 surge

Representational Image

Pedestrian injured after hit by three-wheeler in north Kashmir's Lolab

Laigaroo said that the shopkeepers were not adhering to the rates fixed by the Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) and complaints of profiteering were pouring in from almost all the small and big markets of Kashmir.

He said that the customers have been raising the voice but the department had failed to address the public.

“The government, which understands the financial conditions of the people, must ensure a strict check on inflation,” Laigaroo said in the statement.

Latest News
GK File/Aman Farooq

COVID-19 vaccination to be free for people aged 18-45 in J&K

Representational Photo

Delhi HC asks Centre about preparedness to deal with COVID-19 second wave peak, terms mounting cases a 'Tsunami'

Representational Image [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

Trapped in snowfall, 20 nomadic families provided help in J&K's Kathua

Representational Image

Left with no option, hospitals in Delhi forced to use backup stock amid severe oxygen crisis

He said FCS&CA failed to conduct extensive market checking during the holy month of Ramadhan and gave a free hand to the erring shopkeepers.

Related News