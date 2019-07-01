Prime Minister Modi condoles loss of lives in Kishtwar road accident

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in a Jammu and Kashmir bus accident on Monday, saying the incident in which at least 20 people died was “heart-wrenching”.

The accident occurred when a mini bus rolled down a hilly road and fell into a deep gorge in Kishtwar district in the morning, police said.

“The accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar is heart-wrenching. We mourn all those who lost their lives and express condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest,” Modi tweeted. The accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar is heart-wrenching. We mourn all those who lost their lives and express condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2019

The bus, which way on its way to Kishtwar from Keshwan, skidded off the road at Sirgwari and rolled down into the gorge around 7.30 am.

35 persons were killed and 17 others injured, when a Matador (Mini bus), skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge at Thakrie area of Keshwan in Kishtwar district today morning.