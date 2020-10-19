Principal Secretary Agriculture inspects SDH Kupwara

Principal Secretary, Agriculture Department, Navin Kumar Choudhary, today said that the Government is committed towards development of urban areas with special focus on sanitation, clean drinking water and proper solid waste management.

Principal Secretary said this at a function organized at Government Degree College Kupwara as part of ‘My Town My Pride’ (MTMP) programme during his 2 day visit to Kupwara.

Principal Secretary also visited Sub District Hospital Kupwara and inspected its functioning besides assessing the working of Dialysis and CT Scan Centers. He also interacted with public delegations who apprised him of their issues and concerns seeking an early redressal. Principal Secretary was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Kupwara, Nazir Ahmad Lone; Chief Agriculture Officer, Muzaffar Ahmad Hurrah and Chairman Municipal Council Kupwara; Reyaz Ahmad Mir.

While addressing the function, Principal Secretary said that it was the long pending demand of the urban people to have missionary development programmes in towns on parallel lines with Back to Village programme implemented in rural areas. ‘The Government took serious note of the matter and launched ‘My Town My Pride’ programme for holistic development of urban areas on missionary mode’, he asserted.