Principal Secy to LG takes stock of Amarnath yatra preparations

Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor Nitishwar Kumar Saturday took stock of the Amarnath yatra preparations and impressed upon the officers to take all requisite steps to ensure proper arrangements and facilities at all transit and base camps.

Kumar, accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole, visited Pahalgam and took stock of the arrangements being put in place for the smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra 2021 in a meeting here.

The Principal Secretary enquired about the measures being taken for effective execution of the plan for the smooth yatra to the cave shrine.

He urged the officers to take all steps to make the journey of yatris smooth and easy.

To ensure proper healthcare for the yatris, Kumar asked the concerned officers to establish quarantine and isolation centres, besides augmenting the ventilator facilities at critical locations.

The Principal Secretary passed directions for proper dress code of civil defence volunteers deputed for assistance of yatris so they are easily identifiable, and setting up of special kiosks for SIM cards and other essentials.

Kumar made an on spot inspection of Nunwan Base Camp where Additional CEO, Shrine Board apprised him about the functioning of the camp.