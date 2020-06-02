Prioritise persons with co-morbidities for sampling: Advisor Baseer Khan

Stressing on extending all facilities to the red zones, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan today called for providing uninterrupted power, water, LPG, ration and medicines to the people.

Chairing a review meeting here with district officers, Advisor Baseer Khan asked for aggressive sampling in red zones with focus on vulnerable sections of society including persons with chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and old aged.

He said aggressive sampling together with strict lockdown will help in containing deadly spread of COVID-19 infection in the district. He said administration has to be sensitive to the genuine needs of the people in red zones and added a robust mechanism must be put in place in this regard in such areas.

The Advisor asked the health authorities not to make referrals without sampling of patients requiring tertiary level medical care. For the purpose he asked Principal GMC, Anantnag and CMO Anantnag to prioritise sampling for pregnant women and persons with co-morbidities.