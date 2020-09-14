PRIs sensitized at Ganderbal

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal on Monday said listening to people’s issues and demands and mitigate the same is the top priority of district administration.

He said this during a meeting with Sarpanchs and BDC chairpersons to sensitize them about the Jan Abhiyan and Back to Village 3 (B2V3) programme.

On the occasion the DC briefed the Sarpanchs and BDC chairpersons about their importance and responsibilities in Jan Abhiyan and forthcoming B2V3.

The DC informed that Block Divas shall be conducted on every Wednesday of this month beginning from September 16 and shall conclude on September 30 and directed officers of the line departments to remain available on the designated spot of all blocks on these 3 days to listen to the issues, grievances and demands of the people.

The DC urged upon the PRIs to aware the masses in their Panchayats for their participation in Jan Abhiyan to put forth their demands before the line officers for on spot resolution if possible.

He said that 21 days Jan Abhiyan as a prelude to B2V3 is focused at deliverance of services at the door steps under Adhikar Abhiyan, speed up the execution of development works under Unnat Gram Abhiyan and fast track redressal of public grievances under Jan Sunvayi Abhiyan.

The DC said that Rs.10 lakh to each Panchayat has been sanctioned by the Government to fulfil the pending demands in earlier phases of Back to village. In this regard, he urged BDC chairpersons to chalk out the plan for carrying out the works at Panchayat level in the common interest of the people.