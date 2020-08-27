Private Clinics, Nursing Homes directed to report COVID cases

The J&K government on Thursday directed the Private Clinics and Nursing Homes running across Jammu and Kashmir to report all cases found COVID19 positive to health department.

The institutes were also directed to report cases suffering of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), Influenza like Illness (ILI) or those having radiological findings suggestive of COVID19.

A statement said the Clinics and Nursing Homes have been asked the cases to Director Health Services Kashmir and Jammu or Chief Medical Officers concerned.

“Non-Compliance of the direction by the institutions shall attract proceedings under section 188 of the Indian Penal code (45 of 1860),” said the statement.