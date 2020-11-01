Private coaching centres asked to apply for fresh registration

J&K School Education department has directed the private coaching centres to apply for fresh registration.

The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has issued a notification in this regard after the registration of all private coaching centres expired on October 31. The department has already advised the parents not to enroll students in any un-registered coaching or tuition centre.

“In order to follow up the registration process of private coaching/tuition centres for 2020-21 either for renewal of their registration or getting fresh registration, all the criteria should be adopted for the registration process,” reads a notification by the DSEK.

The centres will have to fulfill different criteria to become eligible for the registration. However, the department has not cleared the ambiguity over the ban on government school teachers to take classes at the private tuition centres.

As per Right to Education (RTE) Act which became applicable in J&K from October last year, no government school teacher is allowed to take classes at private tuition centres or coaching institutes.

The coaching centres have been asked to submit their registration forms in the office of district monitoring committees which are headed by Deputy Commissioners or Additional Deputy Commissioners, by or before November 15.

As per the notification, the committees will not entertain any registration form which sans the class-wise and subject-wise fee structure published in newspapers.

“The fee structure should be advertised before the coaching institute is registered. The parents and the students should be informed about the fee structure,” the notification reads.

It reads that the faculty details of the centres should be made public by the respective coaching institutes. “The private coaching/tuition centre should reserve 10 percent of intake capacity quota for the students belonging to BPL/orphan/destitute, for 2020-21,” it reads.

The admissions for the 10 percent reserved quota will be later notified by the Directorate separately after receiving the applications from the students.

The Directorate has said the Monitoring Committees should complete inspection of the coaching centres by November 30 and submit their reports to the DSEK by December 15. “After that no inspection report will be entertained by the Directorate for registration or renewal purposes,” the notification reads.