'Private schools barred from hiking school fee for current academic session'

The Fee Fixation and Regulation Committee (FFRC) of private schools in J&K has barred all private schools to hike the fee structure of the schools during the academic session 2020-21.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chairman FFRC J&K for private schools Justice (Retd) Muzaffar Hussain Attar and attended by the Administrative Secretary School Education Department B K Singh who is the member secretary of FFRC, Director School Education Jammu Anuradh Gupta and Secretary J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) Manisha Sarin who are members of the FFRC.

“All the private schools functioning in Kashmir division and winter zone of Jammu division should not enhance any amount of fee including tuition fee, annual fee, bus fee and any other kind of fee during the academic session 2020-21,” reads the order issued by Chairman FFRC.

The FFRC chairman has also barred the schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) from hiking fees for the academic session 2021-22.

“All the private schools functioning in Jammu division have been prohibited from enhancing tuition fee, annual fee, bus fee and any other kind of fee during the academic session 2021-22. All the schools are directed to strictly obey the orders of the committee,” the order reads.

It states that the decision to bar private schools from hiking their fee structure was taken in the backdrop of lockdown of 2019 and COVID-19 pandemic which resulted in economic inactivity.

“The COVID-19 pandemic subjected huge populations across the world to untold sufferings and miseries. Some sections of the people lost jobs and most of peoples’ income was substantially reduced. It had become difficult for most people even to have bare necessities of life,” the order reads.

The chairman of the committee said that the schools should submit their files to the committee for regulation and enhancement of fee in future.

In a separate order, the FFRC has revoked and rescinded the order number 01 FFC of 2019 issued in January 2019.

The order had authorised the private schools to hike the fee by not more than six percent on the fee structure existing as on August 1 of 2018.

The fresh order issued by the FFRC states that the previous order of 2019 gave liberty to all the private schools to raise their fees annually by not more than six percent.

“The order No 01 FFC of 2019 dated 28 January 2019 is hereby rescinded and revoked forthwith. Consequently, the order No 106 FFC of 2017 dated 20 October 2017 and order No 493 FFC of 2017 dated 5 October 2018 are also rescinded,” the new order reads. “It is ordered that schools should not hike the fee by six percent as provided in order No 01 FFC of 2019 dated 28 January 2019 and stop this practice forthwith.”

The order reads that the school managements who were desirous of seeking hike in the fee structure should approach the FFRC J&K strictly in accordance with the statutes and court order besides the orders passed in this behalf from time-to-time.

It reads that the schools should provide necessary material and documentary evidence as provided in prescribed proforma to justify any enhancement in the fee structure which is spirit of statutes and mandate of judgment dated June 1, 2015.

“It is also ordered that managements of all schools who have not submitted documents to FFRC J&K for ascertaining whether they are indulging in profiteering or not should submit all relevant documents within already prescribed period to FFRC on the prescribed proforma available on www.jkffc.com,” the order reads. “Wherever there is deficiency in documents already submitted, same shall be made good within the time extended by the chairperson.”