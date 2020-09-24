Private schools directed to follow uniform admission calendar

In a significant decision, the J&K government has ordered private schools to follow uniform admission calendar for kindergarten classes.

An official said the decision has been taken to put an end to exploitation of parents by the schools due to the different admission schedule.

The government has also directed all JKBOSE affiliated private schools to upload the fee structure along with the list of selected candidates and other details on the websites of the schools.

“It is hereby ordered that all private educational institutions of J&K affiliated to JKBOSE shall follow the common admission schedule subject to modification by the government as per circumstances,” reads an order issued by Principal Secretary School Education, Asgar Samoon.

The order has been issued on the recommendations of the School Fee Fixation Committee (SFFC). The Committee earlier informed the School Education department that it has received complaints from many parents of students in particular and society in general from time to time that different admission schedule followed by the private schools results in exploitation of parents and offer a limited choice to students for seeking admission.

“The Fee Fixation Committee after deliberating upon the issue recommended to the department that a uniform schedule for private educational institutions be adopted in order to prevent exploitation of parents of students and to allow a leveling field to private educational institutions during the admission process,” the order reads.

The move has been hailed by the parents saying it will enable parents and students to choose school of their choice. A parent said the schools while following different admission schedule would force the parents of the selected students to clear the fee including donation within two days after notifying the selection list.

“No breathing time was given to parents to take a second thought to admit their kid in a particular school. Now, the parents will have ample choice to select the institution for their kid,” he said.

As per the order, the JKBOSE affiliated private schools in Kashmir and Jammu have in third week of September issued notification for admission which will be followed by issuing and receipt of application forms from parents in last week of September.

“Finalisation of selection and displaying list of selected students and waiting list should be completed by October 10,” the order reads, adding the fee collection should be completed by October 20.

Meanwhile, the private schools in Jammu which follow March session have been directed to issue notification for admission in third week of January followed by issuance and receipt of application forms in last week of January.

“The finalization and display of selected children and waiting list should be completed by February 10 and submission of fee from selected children should be done by February 20,” the order reads.

The schools have been also directed to upload the selection list on website or make the selection list public through newspaper advertisement. “The list should be uploaded with name of the entry class, age criteria (along with cut-off date), criteria for admission and details of the documents required for admission,” the order reads. “The admission form will be free of cost and only Rs 200 will be charged as a registration fee at the time of submission of the admission form,” the order reads. The government order further states that any violation of the order shall warrant action under rules.