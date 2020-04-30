Private schools seeks financial support from Government

Private Schools Association Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJ&K) has approached the J&K government for financial assistance to keep the private schools afloat.

The Association has submitted a representation to J&K chief secretary, seeking the financial assistance and 40 percent waiver on loan so that the schools can sustain functioning.

“Our schools are badly hit since August 5 last year and in the present scenario most of the schools will have to close down due to financial crunch, resulting in irreparable loss to the society at large,” reads the representation.

The PSAJ&K has given reference of Haryana, UP and other states where the governments have assured financial support of 60 percent to private schools to help them overcome the present unprecedented situation.

“We hope you will consider our submission on priority as the future of lakhs of children is at stake,” reads the letter.

President Amid the ongoing lockdown, most of the private schools in J&K are staring at uncertain future.

GN Var, President PSAJ&K, said the future of “economical” private schools which comprises more than 75 percent of the total schools in the sector, was bleak.

“These economical schools are caught in a dilemma. These are the schools where the fee structure doesn’t go beyond Rs 300 to Rs 700 per month per child. Their survival will be challenging post lockdown period,” said Var.

The government has already ordered that schools should not force parents to clear their dues in view of the ongoing lock down, he said. “If parents don’t pay fees how will these schools pay salary to the staff.”

There are around 50,000 teachers working in around 7,000 private schools- 2,650 in Kashmir and 4,300 schools in Jammu. At least 6.50 lakh students are enrolled in private schools in Kashmir.

It has been seen that monthly salary of the teachers in economical private schools doesn’t go beyond Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 and as of now most of these teachers are unpaid due to the lockdown.

“We have different categories of schools including missionary schools, CBSE schools and other economical schools,” said Var. “The kids from elite class of society study in CBSE or top notch private schools, which comprises only two to three percent of the total schools,” he said.

He said around 75 percent of private schools were economical. “Students in these schools mostly belong to economical class whose parents either run small shops or do other menial jobs. And there are chances they can’t pay the fee of these months once schools reopen,” Var said.