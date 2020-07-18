Privatization of Power Department proposal | Power Deptt employees union threatens 'agitation'

J&K Power Engineers and Employees Coordination Committee (JKPEECC) on Saturday vehemently opposed the privatization of power sector in the Union Territory (UT) of J&K and threatened of resorting to “agitation” in case the proposal is not withdrawn.

In a statement, leaders of the Committee said, “If government moves ahead with any plan of privatization, all power engineers and employees of UT of J&K under the tutelage of JKPEECC will have no option but to resort to agitation in case the proposal of privatization is not withdrawn.”

JKPEECC is a joint amalgam of J&K Electrical Engineering Graduates Association (JKEEGA), J&K Diploma Engineers Electrical Association (DEEA) and J&K Electrical Employees Union (JKEEU). Besides, it is also a member affiliate of All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) and National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCOEEE).

“The proposed amendments in the Electricity Act 2003 and National Tariff Policy are not only anti-employees but also against the interests of general public,” said Mohammad Maqbool Najar, President, JKEEU.

Najar said that they have learnt that “Secretary Power GOI, has convened First meeting of high level steering committee to steer the initiative of Privatization of Power department/ Utilities in Union Territories.”

He said the development has sent ripples across the power department employees consisting of more than 26000 families.

“It is very astonishing that Union Territory of J&K is being asked to jump into privatization foray without getting into the details of the ground realities. Grouping of UT of J&K in decision implementation vis-à-vis the rest of the Union Territories of India is nothing but farce,” said, Munshi Majid Ali, President, JKEEGA.

Ali said everyone is surprised that newly carved out corporations /unbundled structures, being in their infancy, are proposed by the government to be put to another “harsh and unthoughtful proposal of privatization.”

“It is beyond comprehension that what prompted the government to think of this new experiment without giving enough time to the unbundled structure of PDD to reap the intended fruits,” Ali said.

President, DEA (Electrical) Engineer Kaiser Illahi Mir alleged that the new proposal of privatization reveals that “government is not serious in bringing in reforms in the department but is in a hurry to throw off the responsibility of the department and making its 26000 employees & their families just the scapegoats.”

The leaders unanimously said that the Power employees will oppose any kind of decision with regard to privatization taken in a hurry.

The assured that power employees are committed to work for reforms and are of the opinion that the intended reforms of unbundling of PDD be in the first place be realized by bringing in the proposed changes both at administrative as well as executive levels.