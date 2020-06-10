'Privatization of power sector onslaught on employees' rights'

Reacting strongly to the government’s proposal to privatize J&K’s power sector, former EJAC President and civil society member, Abdul Qayoom Wani termed it anti-employee and designed to snatch resources of J&K.

In a statement, Wani endorsed the concerns of J&K Power Engineers and Employees Coordination Committee (JKPEECC) and called their protest demonstration against privatization of the power sector “genuine move.”

Wani said the announcement made by Union Finance Minister for privatization of DISCOMS of Union Territories was a grave concern for Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the “hallmark of domination is that main stakeholder and the employees have not been involved anywhere and the decision was being forced on them, without any consultation.”

Wani endorsed the statement of J&KPEECC which has said that the body vehemently criticized the “draconian and anti-people legislation as well as privatization proposal with clear object of snatching away right of access to electricity.”