Privatization of power sector will impinge on people's right to energy: NC

National Conference on Thursday expressed concern over the proposed move of government to privatize power distribution companies (DISCOM) in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the measure will impinge on people’s right to energy.

While expressing dismay over the proposed move, the party MPs Muhammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi said the ongoing situation and previous clampdown have broken the back of J&K’s economy and that the privatization of power distribution will further push people to wall.

“The measure will hit the BPL consumers, and middle class, and farmers who have already been at the receiving end due to the untoward situation prevailing in J&K since 2016. As per the new proposed privatization measure, a central enforcement authority will be set up which will disempower the regulatory commissions and will further add to the centralization of power authority,” the MPs said.

Terming the measure as draconian and anti poor, the MPs said privatization will snatch right to electricity from economically challenged sections of the society.

“The decision is solely a prerogative of a popularly elected government,” they said adding, “Economy activity in J&K has shrunk since 2014 due to the deluge, and the subsequent upheaval of 2016, the post August 5 clampdown and the latest COVID19 induced lockdown. Private players are cash strapped, employability is at its lowest ebb, and inflation has already broken the back of middle class,” they said.

The MPs said it was highly unbecoming of the government to come up with such measures when the economy of J&K was struggling. “Far from proving succor to the people, the government is adamant on sucking the life and blood of people. Horticulture sector has also been incurring losses since 2015; the local trade has also suffered reverses since 2016. How are people going to pay exorbitant power tariff? At a time when a vast majority of people in J&K are struggling to make both ends meet, the strategy of the government should have been to lend them a helping hand, not pushing them to wall, with such measures,” they said.

The MPs argued that the proposed measure will affect the ecology as the energy starved people will take to burning of wood. “It is quite obvious that people will ultimately bank on wood and other non renewable and harmful resources to meet their energy demands. It is distressing to see government clueless on augmentation on renewable resources of energy in J&K despite having a vast potential in solar energy, wind energy and geo thermal energy. No significant headway has been made on making biogas a popular and viable source of energy in rural areas,” they said.

The MPs observed privatization of DISCOM will not provide solutions to the problems of the power sector in J&K, saying that far from helping rescue the viable sector it will have a major impact on the whole economic activity of J&K.