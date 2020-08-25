Pro- artisan financial assistance schemes to be highlighted : DC Anantnag

District Development Commissioner, Anantnag, K. K. Sidha today visited Martand Chain Stitch & Crewel Embroidery Cluster Centre (MCS&CECC) Ranipora.

During the visit, Dy. CEO KVIB KD apprised the DDC about all the interventions including soft, hard and thematic interventions and explained the purpose of cluster center.

The demonstration of the machineries installed in common facility center was presented to the DDC by the concerned official and it was also informed that the project has been sponsored and sanctioned by MSME Govt. of India with an estimated cost of Rs. 4.50cr under SFURTI program to facilitate artisans under one roof with overall supervision of KVIB.

While interacting with artisans of the cluster, the DDC advised them to avail the facilities of various departments providing skill development training and financial assistance thereof.