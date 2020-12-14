Pro-farmers protest held

The Jammu and Kashmir Kissan Tehreek staged protest here Monday supporting the Bharat Bandh demanding revocation of the farm laws.

Scores of persons under the banner of Jammu and Kashmir Kissan Tehreek Association Union assembled here at Press Enclave demanding revocation of the three newly-introduced farm laws by the government.

General Secretary Kissan Tehreek, Ghulam Nabi Malik said, “These new agri-laws passed in the parliament will threaten India’s food security.”

The members of the Kissan Tehreek said farmers had suffered huge losses due to weather vagaries, substandard chemicals including pesticides and fungicides.

“We express our solidarity with the farmers all over the nation and will continue to fight until they get justice,” they said.