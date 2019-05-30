Produce Dr Faktoo through video conferencing: High Court to Udhampur jail authorities

The High Court on Thursday directed Udhampur Jail authorities to produce incarcerated Muslim Deeni Mahaz Patron, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo before it through video conferencing on June 4 so that the court would examine him.

A division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rashid Ali Dar sought to make arrangements for videoconferencing in Udhampur jail to examine Faktoo on June 4 at 10 am.

In case the video conferencing facility, the court said, cannot be arranged in Udhampur jail, then Faktoo should be taken to any convenient place in Jammu and produced before court through video conferencing.

“If requested, the Registrar Judicial, Jammu wing of this Court shall facilitate the production of the applicant from the available video conferencing in the court premises”.

The court issued these directions after hearing advocate Mian abdul Qayoom on behalf of Dr Faktoo and the state government through its senior additional advocate general, Javid Iqbal.

Advocate Qayoom told the court that Faktoo has been in jail for over 26 years and no proper medical treatment is given to him.” He added that the record which has been produced has been manufactured by Nursing Orderlies and that there is no Medical Officer at Udampur jail where the applicant is lodged.

Refuting Qayoom’s submissions, advocate Javid Iqbal told the court that in keeping with the latest status report from jail authorities, Faktoo is treated properly. Faktoo, he said, is being examined by all concerned experts for the ailments which he has complained of.

The court asked Iqbal to place the same on record and give the name of the doctors and medical experts who have examined Faktoo and make the recommendations in the record which has been produced before the court.

In his application on which court had issued notice to government earlier, Faktoo seeks directions that he should be examined at SKIMS Soura, SMHS Hospital or Bone and Joint Hospital, Barzullah.

The court had however asked the state counsel to seek instructions from the government about the nearest hospital where Faktoo could be taken and examined medically.