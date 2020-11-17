Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: November 17, 2020, 11:09 PM

Prof Abdul Jabbar bereaved

UPDATED: November 17, 2020, 11:09 PM
Representational Pic

Mohammad Akbar, elder brother of educationist, Prof Abdul Jabbar passed away in Gokhama-Kunzar here.

People from different sections of the society expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

Traders fraternities of Gulmarg, Tangmarg, Kunzar and Magam; civil society Bangil, Pensioners Welfare Association, Teachers Forum, Plus Two Lecturers Forum J&K, media fraternity Tangmarg,  and others including Shiekh Mustafah Kamal, Muhammad Abbas Wani, Ghulam Hassan Mir, Shabir Ahmad Mir and Abdul Qayoom Wani expressed solidarity with Prof Jabbar.

