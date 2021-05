Prof Beauty Banday Wednesday took over a charge as Head of the Department (HoD) School of Law University of Kashmir while Prof Muhammad Ayub Dar would continue as Dean.

“Consequent upon her promotion as professor, Beauty Banday was asked to function as HoD of School of Law for a period of three years or till she attains the age of superannuation whichever is earlier,” reads the order.

As per the KU order issued earlier, Prof Ayub would continue to be Dean of School of Law, KU.