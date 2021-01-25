Prof Bechan Lal appointed VC Cluster University Jammu

The J&K govemement on Monday appointed Professor BechanLal as Vice Chancellor of the Cluster University of Jammu for a period of three years.

The order in this regard was issued by the J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha who is also the Chancellor of the University.

“In exercise of the powers vested in me under Section 12 of the Srinagar and Jammu Cluster Universities Act, 2016, 1 Manoj Sinha, Chancellor, Cluster University of Jammu hereby appoint Professor BechanLal as Vice Chancellor of the Cluster University of Jammu,” the order reads.

As per the order, the term of the new VC of Cluster University will be for three years with effect from the date he takes over charge.

“The terms and conditions will be notified separately,” the order reads.

Earlier, the post of VC Cluster University Jammu was managed by VC Jammu University as his additional charges.

Professor BechanLal is currently serving in Banaras Hindu University (BHU) as head of the Zoology department. The search committee constituted for selection of VC for Cluster University Jammu was headed by VC University of Lucknow, Prof. Alok Kumar Rai as its chairman while Director NIT Srinagar Prof. RakeshSehgal and VC Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) Karta Prof. Ravindar Kumar Sinha are its members.

“The search committee recently held interactions with the candidates and submitted a panel of selected candidates to the Chancellor for his approval for the appointment of the Vice Chancellor,” an official said.

Also, a separate search committee for CU Srinagar is headed by VC Central University of Gujrat, Prof Rama Shankar Dubey as chairman, while director Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum technology UP, Prof A S K Sinha and Prof. Centre for Management Studies, JamiaMilliaIslamia New Delhi, Dr. FurqanQamar are its members.

“The search is likely to hold interaction with the candidates in first week of February following which the panel of candidates will be submitted to Chancellor,” he said.

Notably, the appointment of new Vice Chancellor for Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) Rajouri has been delayed for unknown reasons.