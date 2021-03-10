Prof Chishti is new Dean of KU's School of Open Learning

Prof Tariq Ahmad Chishti from Kashmir University’s Directorate of Distance Education (DDE) Wednesday took over as the varsity’s new Dean of the School of Open Learning.

Professor Chishti, who is presently also serving as Director DDE, has done his PhD in Mathematics from Aligarh Muslim University and authored a number of books including Solid Geometry published by the University Press, Orient Longman Blackswan. He is a member of American Mathematical Society, Indian Mathematical Society and Ramanujan Mathematical Society.

Prof Chishti has presented research papers and contributed to academic discussions and talks in top universities of the USA, UK (Glasgow), Germany, Hungary, China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and many others. His research papers have been published in international journals of mathematics and distance education while he has completed a number of research projects in these fields.

As DDE Director, Prof Chishti has focused on enhancing Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) through distance mode, while making interventions to make the distance education system more attractive and in sync with the evolving paradigms of open learning.