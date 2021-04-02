Prof J P Sharma takes over as VC SKUAST-K

Prof J P Sharma has taken over as Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-Kashmir.

According to a statement issued here, on his joining, Prof J P Sharma was greeted by teaching and non-teaching staff of the University, who assured him full cooperation in taking the University to newer heights. Prof. Sharma while thanking the gathering assured of furthering the Research, Extension and Academic pursuits of the Varsity and laid stress on implementation of new education policy, applied research, innovation driven and farmer centric extension, entrepreneurial development, value addition & marketing of agricultural/livestock products. During the introductory meet he briefed about the ways and means of achieving sustainable social development through agriculture and allied sectors, and contribution towards doubling the famers’ income.

Prof. Sharma presently holding the post of Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-Jammu has remained Joint Director, Extension and Director, Centre for Advance Faculty Training (Extension) at Indian Agricultural Research Institute (Pusa), New Delhi.