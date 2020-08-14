Prof Naseer Iqbal appointed Registrar IUST

Prof Naseer Iqbal has been appointed as Registrar, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST).

An order in this regard was issued on August 13 by Deputy Registrar of the University, said a statement.

It said Prof Iqbal, an eminent Professor in Physics at University of Kashmir, is currently holding the charge as Director, North campus of the varsity.

“He has a doctoral degree in Astrophysics and got later inducted as Assistant Professor in 2003 in the Department of Physics, University of Kashmir Srinagar,” said the statement.

Prof Iqbal also served as Chief Proctor, Departmental Vigilance Officer, Coordinator Science & Society Program and Chairman Disaster Management Group at University of Kashmir.

He has 17 years of research, teaching experience and 14 years of administrative experience. Prof Iqbal is a life member of Astronomical Society of India, Indian Physics Association, Indian Institute of Public Administration and is also member of Board of Studies at various Universities of the country, said the statement.