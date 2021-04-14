Prof Qayyum assumes charge as VC CUS

The newly appointed Vice Chancellor of the Cluster University Srinagar (CUS) Prof. (Dr.) Qayyum Husain, Department of Bio-Chemistry, Faculty of Life Sciences of Aligarh Muslim University assumed his charge on Tuesday.

A function was organized at the CUS to welcome the incumbent VC of the University. The function began with a ceremonial Guard of Honour by the NCC Cadets from the Constituent colleges of the CUS.

During the proceedings, Prof. (Dr.) Qayyum Husain took over the charge of the post from in-charge VC, Prof. Talat Ahmad. Professor Qayyum Husain is a renowned scientist and academician of great repute who has served in various reputed institutions of higher education across the world in various capacities.

Soon after assuming the charges of the office, the VC held an introductory meeting with the principals of various constituent and affiliated colleges besides the Deans of various schools of the University.

In his address as Vice Chancellor of the CUS, Prof. Qayyum Husain put forward his objectives focused on providing job oriented courses, promotion of quality education, creation of common research facilities, improvement in sports and cultural activities, implementation of new education policy and boosting of educational facilities in Kashmir.

He also stressed on laying special focus on starting job oriented courses at all affiliated colleges besides asking all college heads of CUS administration to explore possibilities on providing Ph.D courses to the aspiring students.

“There is a need for collaborative efforts on part of the constituent colleges to strengthen the Cluster University and improve academics and research base as a single entity rather than individual educational institutions by practically pooling resources and that will pave a way for better NAAC grading,” he said.

Speaking at the occasion, Prof. Talat Ahmad, the former VC CUS and the Vice Chancellor KU said the University will go up to conquer the goal of promoting the education sector and for development of educational infrastructure under the leadership of new VC of the University.