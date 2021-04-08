Prof Riyaz Punjabi's demise widely condoled

The demise of former vice chancellor of the University of Kashmir (KU) Prof Riyaz Punjabi, who passed away at his Delhi residence on Thursday after a brief spell of illness, was widely condoled.

In a condolence message, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed condolences to Prof Punjabi’s family.

The official Twitter handle of LG’s office described Prof Punjabi as “someone who worked towards welfare and progress of the Kashmir University”.

“He provided great leadership, contributed towards welfare and progress of the university. May Almighty grant eternal peace to the departed soul,” the LG’s office tweeted.

KU held a meeting to condole Prof Punjabi’s demise.

A statement of KU issued here said that the condolence meeting chaired by in-charge Vice Chancellor Prof Neelofar Khan was attended by top university officers and functionaries and members from KUTA, KUMSA and KUOA.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad, who is out of station, said, “Prof Punjabi’s contributions to the growth and development of this university will always be remembered and recalled.”

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah in his condolence message said that Prof Punjabi was “a true educationist, an astute communicator, a brilliant orator and a seasoned author”.

In his message, NC Vice President Omar Abdullah said, “Prof Punjabi dabbled in various roles starting from philosopher to administrator, but people remember him for his outstanding contribution to the field of academics.”

NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani and senior leaders Muhammad Akbar Lone, Hassnain Masoodi, Shariefuddin Shariq, Abdul Rahim Rather, Muhammad Shafi (Uri), Mubarak Gul and spokesman Imran Nabi Dar also expressed anguish over the demise of Prof Punjabi.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti in her condolence message described Prof Punjabi as “someone who unflinchingly strived to reform the higher education sector, laid focus on quality research and at the same time increased the administrative efficiency of institutions in whichever capacity he served”.

Condoling the demise, Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari said, “He was an academician and literary personality who worked for the upliftment of education sector and added value to it.”

Apni Party senior leader Dilawar Mir described Prof Punjabi “as a good friend and a thorough gentleman who was a renowned academician besides an efficient and visionary administrator”.

Former union minister Saifuddin Soz said, “I had a long association with Professor Punjabi. He will be remembered in Kashmir long for his qualities of head and heart. I offer my condolences to Taranum Riyaz and pray that God rests his soul in peace and gives his family the fortitude to bear this great loss.” Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir described Prof Punjabi as “an illustrious son of the soil”.

Condoling Prof Punjabi’s demise CPI (M) leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami said his contribution to the development of KU would always be remembered.