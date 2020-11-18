Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 19, 2020, 12:36 AM

Prof Sapru passes away

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 19, 2020, 12:36 AM
Greater Kashmir

Professor Aushotosh Sapru passed away in Delhi on Wednesday.

The deceased was a dedicated teacher, an authority on the cultural history of Kashmir, a journalist, and a well-known social activist. Family sources said that Prof Sapru breathed his last at around 5:15 pm in Delhi today. He is survived by his wife, three sons and a daughter.

The deceased has the distinction of being the first graduate in Hindi language and literature from the erstwhile Kendriya Hindi Mahavidyalaya, Agra, (now Central Hindi Institute.) He has also the distinction of being the first Hindi lecturer in J&K. Prof Sapru was the founder Secretary of the Ramakrishna Ashrama, Srinagar. He was also a member of the Jammu and Kashmir Dharmarth Trust founded by Maharaja Gulab Singh.

