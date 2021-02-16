Prof Shabir Bhat takes charge as Dean of Academic Affairs Kashmir University

Professor Shabir Ahmad Bhat from Kashmir University’s Department of Management Studies on Tuesday took the charge of varsity’s Dean of Academic Affairs.

In a statement the varsity said that an order to this effect was issued by Deputy Registrar Administration (Teaching Wing).

A Harvard-trained academic, Prof Bhat has 37 years of teaching, research and administrative experience and has held important academic and administrative positions in the university, including Dean Faculty of Commerce and Management Studies, Director Business School, Director Centre for Career Planning and Counseling, Director Directorate of Distance Education, and Director UGC-HRDC (at present).

Specialising in Management and OrganisationalBehaviour, Prof Bhat has over 80 research papers, articles and book reviews to his credit. He has authored eight books in areas of management and business studies and has edited two books titled ‘Islamic Banking and Finance’ and ‘Understanding Islamic Banking and Finance’. He has guided several PhD and M.Phil scholars while presenting his research in over 20 universities and research institutions worldwide.

Prof Bhat has attended a number of advanced courses/workshops/seminars in various universities, including Harvard, Eastern Washington University, Haaga-Helia University, Finland, National University of Taiwan, Gonzaga University, Washington, and consulted for some top companies and government organisations.

He has been on the editorial board of various reputed journals and the chief editor of the faculty journal ‘The Business Review’.

Prof Bhat has received several awards for his outstanding contributions in academics, research, and administration which include the best teacher award in the HRM, National Leadership Award, and appreciation award for Academia-Industry Interface. He has been on the Executive Board of AIMS and is currently a member of various national and international academic associations, which include NAAC, UGC, AIMS, AMA-United States of America, IMDA, AIMA, IIPA, and ICFAI. Prof Bhat’s appointment as DAA has been hailed by academia, scholars, and the student community, the statement reads.