Prof Talat discharged from SKIMS

File Photo: Vice-Chancellor of the University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad
Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad, who was earlier admitted to Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences Srinagar with COVID19 infection, was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.

In a statement, a varsity spokesperson said:  “The Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad has been discharged from SKIMS Srinagar today (27.4.2021). The Vice-Chancellor places on record his deep appreciation and gratitude for the administration and doctors at SKIMS who are working tirelessly at the frontlines to treat the COVID patients with a deep sense of dedication and commitment.”

“The Vice-Chancellor has also expressed his gratitude to one and all who expressed their concern, telephonically or otherwise, over his health status and prayed for his speedy recovery,” the statement read.

