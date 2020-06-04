Prof Waheed-u-Zamaan Deva passes away

Renowned Kashmiri intellectual, educationist and social figure, Prof Waheed-u-Zamaan Deva passed away on Wednesday.

Prof Deva passed away at his residence in Gulbargh Colony near Masjid Dawood Bypass here, after brief illness, said family sources.

He was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard at Anantnag in south Kashmir.

The deceased is survived by five daughters – Mutharah Abida, Joint Secretary Pollution Control Board; ShakiraZahida, Prof chemistry; Dr Shifa Deva, medical superintendent SKIMS hospital Bemina, Dr Mutharah Hamid Deva and Aqib Waheed Deva, PDD executive engineer. Family sources said that condolence will be held only for three days at his Srinagar residence Gulbargh Colony.

Different social and religious organisations and educationists have condoled the demise and expressed solidarity with bereaved family. They have also prayed for eternal peace to departed soul.