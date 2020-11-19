Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Kulgam,
UPDATED: November 20, 2020, 12:58 AM

Prog on child rights concludes at Kulgam

GK News Network
Kulgam,
UPDATED: November 20, 2020, 12:58 AM
Greater Kashmir

The five-day training programme to sensitise members of Village Level Child Protection Committees about Juvenile Justice Act-2015, POCSO Act-2012 and other child rights concluded here on Thursday.

The programme was organised by Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS) Kulgam in collaboration with district administration and UNICEF.

Trending News
File Photo. Source: Twitter

IED recovered in south Kashmir's Kulgam

File Photo of Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

J&K people will teach PAGD a lesson in upcoming DDC polls: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

File Photo of J&K LG Manoj Sinha

J&K Lt Governor assures parties of smooth campaign for upcoming DDC polls

Relatives, friends and locals attend last rites of Mudasir Ali in Chrar-e-Sharif in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday. GK Photo

Condolences pour in for senior Greater Kashmir journalist Mudasir Ali; Omar Abdullah remembers him as 'tenacious reporter'

More than 200 members of the Village Level Child Protection Committees were oriented with the Juvenile Justice Act, POCSO Act, Child Rights and their roles and responsibilities under Juvenile Justice System and other child rights.

The officers from ICPS informed that in future more such training programmes will be scheduled in Kulgam during which more members of different blocks will be sensitised about the Acts.

Related News