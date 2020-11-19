Prog on child rights concludes at Kulgam

The five-day training programme to sensitise members of Village Level Child Protection Committees about Juvenile Justice Act-2015, POCSO Act-2012 and other child rights concluded here on Thursday.

The programme was organised by Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS) Kulgam in collaboration with district administration and UNICEF.

More than 200 members of the Village Level Child Protection Committees were oriented with the Juvenile Justice Act, POCSO Act, Child Rights and their roles and responsibilities under Juvenile Justice System and other child rights.

The officers from ICPS informed that in future more such training programmes will be scheduled in Kulgam during which more members of different blocks will be sensitised about the Acts.