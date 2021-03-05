Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Kulgam,
UPDATED: March 6, 2021, 1:11 AM

Programme on U-Registration held at Kulgam

Greater Kashmir

The three days Udyam Registration cum awareness mela that was kick started yesterday at District Industrial Complex here, has received huge response from the participants comprising district based unit holders and entrepreneurs.

The participants were briefed by resource persons about the benefits of online Udyam registration and were given thorough instructions on how to register and how to update their registrations on the Udyam portal. Several counters/ help desks for registration on the UDYAM portal were also established.

Facilities for updation of Aadhaar/Aadhaar linkage have also been kept available.

