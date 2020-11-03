Progress of tourism projects under PMDP reviewed

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan (BK) on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the progress of various projects of the tourism department under Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP) in Jammu and Kashmir at SKICC here.

Secretary, Tourism and Culture Sarmad Hafeez presented a detailed overview of the various completed and ongoing projects of the tourism department under PMDP being executed by various agencies.

He asked the authorities to work in a coordinated manner and expedite the works of the ongoing projects under PMDP so that they are completed at an earliest. The Advisor also directed them to furnish the completion certificates for the completed projects.

The Advisor further asked the concerned CEOs to submit a periodical report of their respective jurisdictions about the ongoing projects while directing the authorities to remove any hiccups if any and resume the work on the stalled projects. The officers were directed to ensure the effective follow up of these projects for best possible results.

The various projects being executed under PMDP include tourist facilities at Bag-e-Sangarwani/Rajpora, Nilnaag, Toshaimaidan Base Camp at Sutharan Nannin Naara Island, Tral, Harwan, Mohanmarg, Anantnag, Kokernag, Daksum, Border Tourism at Salamabad (Uri) and other areas in Jammu and Kashmir.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal, Director Tourism Kashmir, Nisar Ahmad Wani, Chief Conservator Forests Kashmir, Farooq Gillani, CEOs, Executive Engineers and other senior officers attended the meeting.