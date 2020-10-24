Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 25, 2020, 12:41 AM

Progress on Baramulla-Gulmarg highway work reviewed

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 25, 2020, 12:41 AM
Representational Pic

With an aim to upgrade basic infrastructure for developing tourism sector in the district, a meeting of concerned was convened here to review the progress on the strengthening and upgradation work on Baramulla-Gulmarg National Highway via Babareshi road.

On the occasion, Executive Director NHIDCL gave a detailed power point presentation during which he highlighted various issues and bottlenecks hampering the smooth execution of the work.

Trending News

People aghast over erratic power supply in Kupwara

Quadcopter shot down in Keran sector

Water shortage irks Shopian residents

JKPCB 'clueless' over pollution in Doodh Ganga, fails to conduct water testing

He informed that the road having a length of 42.80 km, is being upgraded at an estimated cost of Rs 84.62 cr. He further added that the road was declared as National Highway 701A in 2018 by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr G N Itoo took a detailed account of all the aspects and said that the roads play a vital role in developing tourism as it connects Baramulla with the famous tourist destination, Gulmarg.

He directed the concerned agencies to ramp up the pace of work so that it is completed well within the stipulated timeframe.

Latest News

Ramnavmi celebrated with gaiety

Hope for early return of Pandits to Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah

Police crack burglary case at Batamaloo

Govt finalizes 'One District One Product' list for Food Processing Enterprises Scheme

He also stressed the concerned to work in coordination and cohesion besides directed to sort out all bottle necks in a time bound manner. Moreover, he assured that all the bottlenecks shall be resolved in a time bound manner so that the execution work is not affected in any way.

Related News