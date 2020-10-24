Progress on Baramulla-Gulmarg highway work reviewed

With an aim to upgrade basic infrastructure for developing tourism sector in the district, a meeting of concerned was convened here to review the progress on the strengthening and upgradation work on Baramulla-Gulmarg National Highway via Babareshi road.

On the occasion, Executive Director NHIDCL gave a detailed power point presentation during which he highlighted various issues and bottlenecks hampering the smooth execution of the work.

He informed that the road having a length of 42.80 km, is being upgraded at an estimated cost of Rs 84.62 cr. He further added that the road was declared as National Highway 701A in 2018 by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr G N Itoo took a detailed account of all the aspects and said that the roads play a vital role in developing tourism as it connects Baramulla with the famous tourist destination, Gulmarg.

He directed the concerned agencies to ramp up the pace of work so that it is completed well within the stipulated timeframe.

He also stressed the concerned to work in coordination and cohesion besides directed to sort out all bottle necks in a time bound manner. Moreover, he assured that all the bottlenecks shall be resolved in a time bound manner so that the execution work is not affected in any way.