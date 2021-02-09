Projects above Rs 20 cr to be run through Administrative Council: J&K Govt

The J&K government on Tuesday ordered that the proposals for all projects above Rs 20 crores shall be placed before the administrative council after approval by the Finance Department.

“Proposals for administrative approval of all projects above Rs. 20 crores, as per concurrence by Finance Department, shall be placed for the consideration and approval of the Administrative Council constituted vide Government Order No. 808-JK(GAD) of 2020 Dated 01.09.2020,” reads an order issued by the government, as per news agency GNS.

The order was passed by the Lieutenant Governor in exercise of the powers conferred on him by the third Proviso to Rule 7 read with entry 12 of the Second Schedule of the Transaction of Business of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir Rules, 2019.