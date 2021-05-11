Prominent woman leader of Leh, Sayeeda dies of COVID-19

Prominent woman leader and former councillor of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, Sayeeda Bano also known as Sayeeda Ladakhi passed away at Sonam Nabroo Memorial (SNM) Hospital in Leh after fighting COVID-19 for a couple of days.

Sayeeda was admitted in the hospital at Leh a couple of days ago, and her health condition started to deteriorate.

She and passed away on Monday evening.

Sayeeda was a former nominated member of LAHDC Leh and recently contested the 6th council elections from her home constituency Chuchot in Leh as an independent candidate but could not win.

She was earlier a core group member of Bhartiya Janta Party in Leh but resigned last year due to some differences with the party.

Meanwhile, LAHDC Leh and LAHDC-Kargil have expressed grief over the demise of Sayeeda.

BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, CEC LAHDC Kargil Feroz Ahmed Khan and prominent social activist and political leader from Kargil Sajad Hussain Kargili along with several others conveyed sincere and deepest condolence to her family members and close associates of late Sayeeda.

“Saddened to hear about the demise of former councillor @LAHDC_LEH & prominent women leader SYEDA BANOO LADAKHI ji due to #COVID19. My heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and relatives” Sajad Kargili tweeted.