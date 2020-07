The Departmental Promotion Committee, which met here on Thursday under the Chairmanship of Commandant General Homeguards and Civil Defence (H&CD) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Dr. B. Srinivas, ordered promotion to different ranks.

The promotees included one Inspector (M), one Sub-Inspector (M), 30 Assistant Sub Inspectors, 57 Head Constables and 14 Selection Grade Constables