Proper planning, people's cooperation helped restore normalcy: DGP

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Friday said people’s cooperation coupled with proper planning helped in restoring normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

During his interaction with a group of visiting journalists, the DGP highlighted different measures taken by J&K Police and other security forces including “killing of top leadership of militants, action against secessionists, smashing of the OGW networks, strengthening of different security grids” to tackle militancy, improving relationship with people and better management of law and order incidents.

The DGP said Pakistan was “continuously attempting to foment trouble” in Jammu and Kashmir and there has been increased infiltration attempts and ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

“But our forces on borders are responding strongly and in recent times a number of infiltrations attempts were foiled,” said the DGP. He said the militants who managed to infiltrate were being tracked down.

The DGP said as compared to 2019 there has been increased number of successful operations against militants this year. He said in 2019 up to July, 131 militants were killed and during the corresponding period this year 150 militants have been killed.

He said top 39 commanders of different militant organization have been killed and most of the organizations were leaderless. “Many attempts were made by Pakistan to create trouble in J&K. During the last seven months we have witnessed 75% increase in ceasefire violations by Pakistan. But most infiltration attempts were foiled by our forces guarding the border,” the DGP said.

The DGP said graph of militancy and law and order incidents which was at peak in 2016 started decreasing in 2018 and the situation has further improved in the last one year.

“Comparing with the law and order related violence in 2016 it was only 8% in 2019 post abrogation of Article 35A and Article 370. There were 117 civilian killing in law and order situation that erupted after killing of Burhan Wani in 2016. Not a single civilian killing took place in 2019 or 2020 in law and order handlings,” the DGP said.

He said post abrogation of Article 370, police and other security forces worked out in a highly planned manner to take control of the situation. “All those people who were previously involved in law and order incidents were detained. Most of them were released after counseling just within days,” he said.

The DGP said that many factors contributed in minimizing the militants’ activities and bringing normalcy in J&K. He said security forces ensured “clean operations” besides showed restraint while dealing with law and order situations. He said many misguided youth have been brought back and handed over to their families.