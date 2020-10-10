Property tax grave injustice with people: NC

National Conference General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar on Saturday chaired a meeting of constituency in charges and office bearers of Srinagar district here.

Expressing concern over imposition of the tax the party said far from doling out fiscal help and other supportive measures, government of India wants to “suck the life and blood of people.”

The leaders said the measure will push people to the wall. Terming the move as grave injustice, the leaders said the imposition of the tax will overburden people, who were struggling to make ends meet. Senior party leaders, Nasir Aslam Wani, Mubarak Gul, Shameema Firdous, Irfan Shah, Muhammad Syed Akhoon, Peer Afaq Ahmed and YNC’s Salman Ali Sagar, and Ahsan Pardesi attended the meeting.

The participants discussed reorganization of the YNC, current situation and issues concerning people. The participants expressed dismay over the ever increasing slum growth, unplanned and haphazard growth, infrastructure deficit, mid-management in government run health institutions and schools, and increasing unemployment rate. The leaders said Srinagar continues to receive “step-motherly treatment” by the incumbent administration.

“Despite being the administrative nerve center of Kashmir, Srinagar is being discriminated on all fronts. Post the unilateral abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A and the subsequent COVID lockdown, many businesses have crumbled and people have lost their jobs,” the leaders said.

“Many used to eke out their humble living by working in handicrafts and tourism sectors; unfortunately these sectors have incurred major reverses due to the subsequent clampdown, and lockdown,” they said.

The leaders said choking of private businesses due to the ongoing crises has plunged people into poverty.

The leaders also rued the non-availability of drugs and required infrastructure at various primary and tertiary care health institutions in Srinagar, saying the sector has not received any attention since 2015.