Property worth crores attached by ACB

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) today in a statement said that it has attached properties worth crores belonging to two former government officials.

According to the statement, “ACB attached the properties worth crores belonging to Noor Mohammad Wani, the then Chief Planning Officer Budgam and Tariq Ahmad Ganie, the then JE Housing Board, Bemina, Srinagar.”

Giving details the statement reads, “Case FIR No. 18/2019 was registered in PS ACB Srinagar against Noor Mohammad Wani for accumulation of assets disproportionate to known source of income. He was later arrested by ACB and searches were conducted at his residence during which various incriminating documents related to the assets and other properties were seized. The land and building valued at 41 lakh have been attached by ACB in the case. The market value of the assets is in crore.”

In another case, “It was found that from 1st January 2018 to 30th September, 2020, an amount of approximately Rs. 3.30 crore was deposited in six accounts of Tariq Ahmad Ganie through various transactions, which is disproportionate to his income (approx 3000%),” the statement said.

Searches were also conducted at the residential house of accused at Chandrigam, Tral, Pulwama, where incriminating material was found. “Three plots of land valued Rs 29 lakh have been attached by ACB. The market value of the assets are in crores,” the statement read.