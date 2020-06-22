Proposal to open liquor shops unacceptable: RTI Movement

Jammu and Kashmir RTI Movement on Monday opposed the government move to open new liquor shops in J&K.

Chairman and Founder RTI Movement, Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat said alcohol prohibition in India was in force in the states of Gujarat, Bihar , Mizoram and Nagaland as well as in the Union territory of Lakshadweep.

“The directive principles of state policy under Article 47 of Indian constitution of India states that the state shall endeavor to bring about prohibition of the consumption except for medicinal purposes of intoxicating drinks and of drugs which are injurious to health.

The Directive Principles are not-justifiable rights of the people but fundamental in the governance of the country. It shall be the duty of the state to apply these principles in making policy laws per Article 47. How can unelected government take such policy decisions,” said Bhat.

He said the decision to open liquor shops at around 183 newly identified locations in J&K including 67 in Kashmir was totally unacceptable to people of J&K especially people residing in the Valley.