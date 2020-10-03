'Protection of land, job rights core agenda of JKAP'

Jammu Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) president and former minister, Syed Muhammad AltafBukhari on Saturday said that no political party can bring back the lost glory of J&K under Article 370, saying only Parliament or Supreme Court (SC) can restore the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to local newsgathering agency, Kashmir News Service (KNS), Bukhari said no political party can restore Article 370 or 35(A) but it is only Parliament or Supreme Court (SC) who can take a call.

He said the core agenda of our party is to bring statehood back to J&K and there should be no doubt in it. “Our core agenda is to bring back statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. We want to protect domicile rights on land and jobs and we are clear in it,” he said.

He said few political parties are claiming that they will bring Article 370 and 35(A) back but I want to make it clear “it will never happen as it is not in the domain of political outfits. Only Parliament or SC can restore the special status of J&K”.

Expressing surprise, Bukhari said those who were beating drums for protecting Article 370 before August 5, 2019 are still in Parliament after its abrogation.

“Those promised to protect special status of J&K before August 5, 2019 are still occupant in Parliament”, JKAP President said.

Suggesting political parties to stand for the development and prosperity of J&K, Bukhari said that we should not keep ourselves in weeping mode now but to stand for rebuilding our broken house.

Commenting on Shopian fake encounter, he said no one dared to speak over the issue but JKAP courageously came forward and raked up the voice for its own people which compelled forces to accept what was perpetrated in Shopian?

About elections in J&K, Bukhari said that people of J&K want early election so that their day to day problems will be solved. “People of J&K wills early election and an elected Government in order to address their problems”, he said adding political parties across J&K have kept grave silence and are not speaking for conduct of elections. He said JKAP is ready if elections to be conducted tomorrow.