Protest held on Jammu-Srinagar highway in Qazigund after army vehicle hits minor boy

Angry youth on Thursday held a protest and blocked the traffic movement on Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Qazigund after a minor boy was hit by an army vehicle.
Reports said Muzamil Ahmad Wagay (4) sustained injuries after an army vehicle hit him in Wuzur area today morning.
They said that the vehicle, which was part of an army convoy, fled from the scene after hitting the boy, angering the locals who staged a protest later.
An eye witness said that the protesters halted the traffic on the busy highway to demand arrest of the erring driver.