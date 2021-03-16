Protest in Bandipora against erratic power supply, dilapidated roads

Scores of women in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district Tuesday protested against erratic power supply and dilapidated roads in their area.

The women from Ward No 11 of the town gathered at Kaloosa main chowk and raised slogans against the concerned departments for paying a deaf ear to their pleas.

Disrupting traffic on the Bandipore-Sopore road for over an hour, the protesters demanded that the authorities pay heed to the issues they were facing on a daily basis.

“The road to our locality has been left in a dilapidated state for years. The shape of the road is such that during rains it becomes impossible to walk or commute while school-going children are also affected,” Sayeeda, an elderly woman said.

The protesters said that the electric supply to the village was also erratic.

“Despite being a metered area, the village does not get a regular supply of electricity, affecting our children’s education and jobs,” said Aarifa, another protesting woman said.

Later the officials pacified the protesters who promised to take their issues with the higher ups for redressing them on a priority basis.