Protest in Bandipora against woman's 'murder'

People in Bandipora including the family members of a woman, who alleged that she was murdered by her in-laws, staged a protest rally on Friday and demanded stern action against the accused and urged the Police to speed up the investigation into the case.

Meanwhile, Police also detained the mother-in-law of the woman, allegedly murdered by her in-laws.

Holding banners and placards, the protesters marched from Panzigam village to BandiporaChowk.

The protest was also supported by civil society members and Traders Federation Bandipora who took part in the rally.

Urging Police to ensure strict action against the culprits, the rally culminated near GulshanChowk in the town.

Meanwhile, a Police officer in the SIT team investigating the alleged murder said they had found husband’s “infidelity” as the main reason for the woman taking the extreme step of committing “suicide”.

He said multiple mobile phones had been recovered from the woman’s husband.

Police said they found the exchange of WhatsApp chat of the husband’s “extramarital affairs”.

Police has also arrested the woman’s husband and father-in-law and registered an FIR against them on Friday and detained her mother-in-law for questioning.

Sunday evening a 32-year-old woman was brought to District Hospital Bandipora in a critical condition from her in-law’s home at Rampora.

She had bruise marks and had alleged consumed some poisonous substance.

The woman was shifted to SMHS Hospital Srinagar where she breathed her last Monday morning, triggering outrage and protests in both Srinagar and Bandipora where the family of the woman accused her in-laws of killing her for dowry.

The woman has two minor children aged three and five.