Protest in Zachaldara over demand of mini secretariat, amenities

Residents of Zachaldara and adjacent villages on Monday staged protest against the authorities for their failure to establish mini-secretarat and improve other facilities in the area.

Scores of people staged protest on Handwara-Zachaldara road bringing traffic to complete halt for several hours.

Protestors were chanting slogans in favour of their demands which included mini secretariat, bus stand, fire tender station and municipal committee at Zachaldara main market.

One of the protestor said almost all the government offices are operating from rented buildings and are at a distance from each other, thus giving tough time to common citizens.

Another protestor who happens to be a sumo driver said, “Because of lack of a stand we are forced to park our vehicles in main market which leads to frequent traffic jams,”

Mohammad Sulaiman Political Secretary to Peoples Conference said Rajwar area consists of 49 villages but unfortunately not a single fire tender station has been established at Zachaldara headquarters and any fire incident leads to huge loss of property.

The protestors said they have taken up the issues with the authorities several times, but to no avail. “We have been forced to hit the streets as government has failed to mitigate out problems,” said trade president Zachaldara.

Later the protestors were pacified after Tehsildar and DO Zachaldara assured them that there grievance would be redressed.