Protest, shutdown in Leh after BJP leader calls Sixth Schedule demand 'nonsense'

Leh observed a shutdown on Thursday to protest against the remarks of senior BJP leader who had reportedly termed the demand for extension of Sixth Schedule to Ladakh Union Territory as “nonsense.”

Reports said scores of people, mostly students held the protest demonstration against the remarks made by the BJP leader Ashok Koul who had also criticized the call for boycott of elections to Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh to press for implementation of the Sixth Schedule.

Carrying placards, the protestors led by Students Union of Ladakh said they will not tolerate any insult to people of the region while referring to the statement of Koul.

The protesting students said they were committed to their demand of extension of Sixth Schedule to Ladakh.

Koul has refuted the statement, adding that his statement has been taken out of the context. The shutdown call was given by Merchant Association Leh, Students Union and “People’s Movement for Sixth Schedule.”

Meanwhile various political, social and religious organizations have condemned the remarks made by the BJP leader. Congress unit Leh, Bahujan Samaj Party and Aam Aadmi Party Leh have also condemned the statement and sought an apology from the BJP leader.